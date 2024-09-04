Bella Hadid glams up in pastel co-ord set amid fragrance promotion

Bella Hadid dropped a trio of new photos to promote her fragrance range, Orebella.

The 27-year-old model, whose older sister is Gigi Hadid, wore a light-colored lace co-ord consisting of a crop top and matching shorts.

In the pictures, the entrepreneur cozied up in a bed of white linen with salmon pink accents as she stared dreamily into the camera.

Moreover, Bella clutched a white Orebella notebook, as she teased in the caption, “Morning pages. For a limited time, you'll receive your own 'Ôrəbella Journal Notebook with any @orebella large size parfum purchase.”

According to Daily Mail, the morning pages refers to author Julia Cameron's practice of longhand journaling first thing in the morning, which she outlines in her 1995 book The Artist's Way.

Furthermore, Hadid has spoken candidly in the past, about how she incorporates writing and other creativity-boosting methods into her routine, as per the publication.



It is worth mentioning that the simple and sensual snapshots showed the mogul with her long, wavy brunette locks spilling around her while she also piled on jewelry, donning bracelets and various rings.

While finishing her caption, she wrote, “On our site or @ultabeauty… my gift to you,” and added a kiss face emoji.

As per the outlet, Hadid launched her latest business venture in early May as she revealed that she has chosen to take a step back from modeling to focus on her self-made brands, the entrepreneur also co-founded beverage line Kin Euphorics.