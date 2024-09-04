Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet suffering major security woes due to Meghan Markle

The Sussexes kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are currently undergoing some major struggles since their security woes began.

News of this has been brought forward by an inside source that is well placed within the Sussexes’ Montecito walls.

According to the Royal Observer, the couple hide their children “for good reasons” even though “I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world”, still, when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “they just can't.”

This is because in comparison “William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable.”

All in all, “the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children.”

And “they know the world wants to see [them, but]” those who on the Sussex squad “I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted if it ever does.”

Before signing off from the conversation the same source also gushed a little on the tykes mannerisms and admitted, that the American born royals are “so well-mannered. Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy.”