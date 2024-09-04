King Charles reacts as Prince Harry shows ‘no interest’ in Royal return

King Charles does not care if Prince Harry has no intention of returning to the Royal family fold as he is “eager to mend” his relationship with the Duke of Sussex.



The cancer-stricken monarch is desperate to spend some quality time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a new report has revealed.

After it was confirmed that Harry has “no interest” in returning to the UK as he is focusing on his life with Meghan Markle and kids in the US, a source close to Charles revealed that he "misses his son."

They added that the King wants Prince Harry back for personal reasons, regardless of Harry's decision to not come back to the Royal family or take up on working royal role.

"Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life,” the insider said.

“Harry will always be Charles's much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family,” they told Daily Mail.

“He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."