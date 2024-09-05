Pak-Eng Test series likely to be relocated to UAE, Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Test skipper Shan Masood plays a shot during a Test match against England. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) comprehensive upgradation programme for stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi has raised uncertainty about the national side's Test series against England.



Pakistan are set to take on England in a three-match Test series — part of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 — commencing with the first Test scheduled from October 7 to 11 in Multan.

The second Test is scheduled in Karachi from October 15 to 19, followed by the last match set to be held in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.

However, in anticipation of the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has decided to renovate the venues set to host the mega event including Karachi and Lahore's National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium, respectively, along with the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The delay in construction is hindering the holding of the series as planned. If the construction is paused, that will impact the mega event of 2025.

In addition, hosting matches without spectators is not a favourable option.

The cricket body, in response to these issues, plans to consider alternatives such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or Sri Lanka.

However, Abu Dhabi is the only option in the UAE as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is set to take place in Dubai and Sharjah starting from October 3 to 20.

With the final decision yet to be made, the board is expected to announce the final venue after discussing with the England Cricket Board (ECB) in the coming days.

It is worth noting that the Green Shirts have recently faced defeat against Bangladesh, falling to eighth position after a surprising series loss. This series against England is a must-win for the team.