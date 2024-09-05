 
Geo News

Pak-Eng Test series likely to be relocated to UAE, Sri Lanka

Pakistan are set to take on England in three-match series set to commence on October 7 in Multan

By
Sports Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Pakistans Test skipper Shan Masood plays a shot during a Test match against England. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Test skipper Shan Masood plays a shot during a Test match against England. — AFP/File
  • Pakistan will play three-match Test series against England.
  • Tests scheduled to take place in Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi.
  • Delay in construction is hindering holding of series as planned. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) comprehensive upgradation programme for stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi has raised uncertainty about the national side's Test series against England. 

Pakistan are set to take on England in a three-match Test series — part of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 — commencing with the first Test scheduled from October 7 to 11 in Multan.

The second Test is scheduled in Karachi from October 15 to 19, followed by the last match set to be held in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.

However, in anticipation of the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has decided to renovate the venues set to host the mega event including Karachi and Lahore's National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium, respectively, along with the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The delay in construction is hindering the holding of the series as planned. If the construction is paused, that will impact the mega event of 2025.

In addition, hosting matches without spectators is not a favourable option.

The cricket body, in response to these issues, plans to consider alternatives such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or Sri Lanka.

However, Abu Dhabi is the only option in the UAE as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is set to take place in Dubai and Sharjah starting from October 3 to 20.

With the final decision yet to be made, the board is expected to announce the final venue after discussing with the England Cricket Board (ECB) in the coming days.

It is worth noting that the Green Shirts have recently faced defeat against Bangladesh, falling to eighth position after a surprising series loss. This series against England is a must-win for the team.

Babar Azam out of top 10 Test batsmen ranking
Babar Azam out of top 10 Test batsmen ranking
From brink of collapse to glory: Bangladesh join elite company with historic Test comeback
From brink of collapse to glory: Bangladesh join elite company with historic Test comeback
'Embarrassing': Harsha Bhogle on Pakistan's Test debacle against Bangladesh
'Embarrassing': Harsha Bhogle on Pakistan's Test debacle against Bangladesh
Pakistani schoolgirl wins medal at Asian junior boxing championship
Pakistani schoolgirl wins medal at Asian junior boxing championship
Sports federations asked to submit financial, audit reports
Sports federations asked to submit financial, audit reports
Experts analyse Pakistan's performance after historic Test loss against Bangladesh
Experts analyse Pakistan's performance after historic Test loss against Bangladesh
History made as Bangladesh whitewash Pakistan in Test series
History made as Bangladesh whitewash Pakistan in Test series
Cristiano Ronaldo aiming at Mr Beast's YouTube crown video
Cristiano Ronaldo aiming at Mr Beast's YouTube crown