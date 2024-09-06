 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian having hard time believing Kylie Jenner after recent look

New dye or just another wig? Kylie quizzes her fans and family yet again

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Khloe Kardashian having hard time believing Kylie Jenner after recent look
Khloe Kardashian having hard time believing Kylie Jenner after recent look

Kylie Jenner is out tricking everyone again with her new makeover—this time with teal tresses. 

The Kardashians star, 27, recently dropped fresh snaps and a video for her nearly 400 million followers, captioned "teal the end of time."

Dye or not, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, is far from believing the Kyle Cosmetics and Khy founder this time after her at least 15 different hair makeovers—most of which were just wigs.

Khloe Kardashian having hard time believing Kylie Jenner after recent look

"I’m not falling for this anymore," Khloe commented under the post while all of Kylie's fans were in awe of her new look.

Khloe Kardashian having hard time believing Kylie Jenner after recent look

One fan commented, "KING KYLIE BACK AS SHE SHOULD," while another wrote, "the king is back and better than ever."

Another user dropped in a comment saying, "I missed the blue !!!!!!"

However, Khloe seems to be the only sister who showed up while their mother, Kris, also liked the picture. 

Kylie has experimented with at least 15 daring hair colours already, including but not limited to lilac, hot pink, orange, emerald green, mint green, yellow, silver, baby blue, baby pink, rainbow ombre, turquoise ombre, and the recent one being teal.

The billionaire entrepreneur has also embraced some less risky hues like red, platinum blonde, golden blonde highlights, and natural brunette. 

Bill Clinton honours Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
Bill Clinton honours Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
Ice Spice turns heads during award show in LA amid feud with friends
Ice Spice turns heads during award show in LA amid feud with friends
Rapper Rich Homie Quan receives honours after shocking death
Rapper Rich Homie Quan receives honours after shocking death
Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, more honour late rapper Rich Homie Quan
Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, more honour late rapper Rich Homie Quan
‘Hard nosed' King Charles blasted for lacking mercy for family
‘Hard nosed' King Charles blasted for lacking mercy for family
Katy Perry's controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke comes under fire
Katy Perry's controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke comes under fire
Taylor Swift makes major move amid Travis Kelce split rumours
Taylor Swift makes major move amid Travis Kelce split rumours
Alec Baldwin back at father duties after 'Rust' case reopens
Alec Baldwin back at father duties after 'Rust' case reopens