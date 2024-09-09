Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Royal butler makes shocking remarks

A former Royal Butler has claimed that the late Queen Elizabeth II would have been "heartbroken" had she witnessed the feud between her grandsons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Speaking with GB News, Grant Harrold reflected on the late Queen’s dedication to keeping the Royal family united during her 70-year reign.

He noted that family was "her everything" and that she would be "heartbroken" to see the frosty relationship between her grandsons.

"The Queen would be devastated, there's no two ways about it,” he told the publication. "Part of me, although it's a terrible thing to say, I'm kind of glad in some ways that she's not here to see this, because this would absolutely break her heart."

Sharing insight into how the late Queen put efforts to keep her family united, Harrold recalled how the royal family everything to her.

"Family was everything to her, which is why she used to always be very strict about the family being together for Christmas and Easter and big events and occasions,” he said.

“It was always said that she was upset if the family weren't together."

Recently, William and Harry came across each other after the Duke flew to UK to attend his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral.

However, eyewitnesses claim that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex did not talk to each other during the ceremony.