 
Geo News

King Charles 'very positive' about future amid abdication speculations

The insider claimed King Charles has always been ‘upbeat’, adding ‘Everything is looking positive, which is welcome’

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

King Charles 'very positive' about future amid abdication rumours

King Charles has apparently reacted to speculations about his abdication with sweet vow as the monarch is reportedly looking forward to the “second chapter” of his reign and is ‘very positive’ about the future.

The sources close to the monarch have claimed that King Charles is determined to return to his duties with “renewed vigour” following two tumultuous years on the throne.

In these two years, the monarch had to deal with his cancer, rift with Prince Harry and Andrew and beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s deteriorating health.

Now, as the king marked the second anniversary of his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death, a source claimed, “There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future – he’s dealt with everything head on. Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.”

The Mirror, citing royal sources, has reported that King Charles has told aides he wants to “make up for lost time” and cement his own legacy.

“With the autumn tour on the horizon to Australia and the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa, the King very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future”, the tipsters said.

