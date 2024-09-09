Selena Gomez over the moon with Benny Blanco's love

Selena Gomez is having the best time of her life as she found a partner in Benny Blanco who loves her in a way, she says, never anyone has done before.



During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Only Murders in the Building star opened up about her dating the music producer, "I’ve never been loved this way," adding, "He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," noting, "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

On the question of marriage, the Calm Down singer said, "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," adding. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

But, in case they are exchanging vows, she said, "I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."

Since December 2023, Benny and Selena have been dating as their relationship was preceded by a longtime friendship the duo had from a history of multiple collaborations.