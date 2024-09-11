Kylie Jenner's fans react to her new cosmetic collection

Kylie Jenner’s fans have a suggestion for her cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics after the reality star added a new makeup collection.



The 27-year-old TV personality took to Instagram and shared a news that she just dropped her "smokey palette", with carousals of pictures, featuring smokey eye make-ups.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics in her post mentioned “10 highly pigmented matte, shimmer, and metallic shades” which are perfect for creating soft or bold smokey fall looks. She also tagged her brand in the end of the post.

However, some of her fans, who did not like how she had branded her collection, are expressing their disappointment with one user writing, “Girl u need a rebranding so bad.”

Another wrote, “Need better lighting on the dark skinned model.”

However, there was one user who complimented that palette’s “colors are beautiful”. One of the users posted, “obsessed”.

Her cosmetics company was founded in 2015, selling a range of lip-wear, in 2015.

However, the reality star in November 2019, sold 51% her brand shares for $600 million, with the reason of going “global”.