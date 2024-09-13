 
Geo News

Diddy files emergency motion against Derrick Lee's sexual assault lawsuit

Diddy hits back as inmate Derrick Lee gets awarded $100 million in sexual assault lawsuit against rapper

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Diddy files emergency motion against Derrick Lees sexual assault lawsuit
Diddy files emergency motion against Derrick Lee's sexual assault lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a response against inmate Derrick Lee who recently won $100 million by default after suing the music mogul.

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith claims he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy at a 1997 party.

When Diddy failed to respond timely or attend a virtual hearing that took place on Monday, the verdict was given in Lee's favour. 

In a recent development, it has emerged that Diddy filed an emergency motion against the inmate on Thursday, claiming he never received the lawsuit.

Furthermore, Diddy's filings state that he was uncertain about how to handle the matter since news outlets started reporting on it.

As per Daily Mail, his legal team has strongly denied any wrongdoing, claiming the allegations to be 'facially implausible' and 'completely fabricated.'

Doubling down on Lee's lawsuit as irrelevant, Diddy's attorneys also claim that, had the allegations been true, the statute of limitations on those charges ran out 17 years ago.

Prince Harry's 40th birthday making trouble in marriage with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry's 40th birthday making trouble in marriage with Meghan Markle?
James McAvoy recalls first meeting with 'celebrity crush' Jennifer Aniston
James McAvoy recalls first meeting with 'celebrity crush' Jennifer Aniston
Margot Robbie drops major career milestone amid pregnancy
Margot Robbie drops major career milestone amid pregnancy
Prince Harry not expecting any mercy from Meghan Markle because she ‘takes no prisoner'
Prince Harry not expecting any mercy from Meghan Markle because she ‘takes no prisoner'
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis becoming envious of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis becoming envious of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Tom Cruise's 'pay' for Paris Olympics stunt revealed
Tom Cruise's 'pay' for Paris Olympics stunt revealed
Tyla claps back at trolls after her MTV VMA speech sparked judgements
Tyla claps back at trolls after her MTV VMA speech sparked judgements
Nicole Kidman shares sweet tribute to her late mother, Janelle
Nicole Kidman shares sweet tribute to her late mother, Janelle