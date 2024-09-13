Diddy files emergency motion against Derrick Lee's sexual assault lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a response against inmate Derrick Lee who recently won $100 million by default after suing the music mogul.

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith claims he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy at a 1997 party.

When Diddy failed to respond timely or attend a virtual hearing that took place on Monday, the verdict was given in Lee's favour.

In a recent development, it has emerged that Diddy filed an emergency motion against the inmate on Thursday, claiming he never received the lawsuit.

Furthermore, Diddy's filings state that he was uncertain about how to handle the matter since news outlets started reporting on it.

As per Daily Mail, his legal team has strongly denied any wrongdoing, claiming the allegations to be 'facially implausible' and 'completely fabricated.'

Doubling down on Lee's lawsuit as irrelevant, Diddy's attorneys also claim that, had the allegations been true, the statute of limitations on those charges ran out 17 years ago.