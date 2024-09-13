Prince Harry suffers major blow from Princess Diana's family amid secret contacts?

Prince Harry has apparently suffered a major blow from his mother Princess Diana’s family amid reports of his ‘secret’ contact with Spencer family members amid rift with William and King Charles.



Princess Diana has three living siblings: Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Charles Spencer.

According to a report by New York Post, Prince Harry is ‘secretly’ in contact with these family members amid rift with royal family.

Now, as per reports, Harry has suffered a major blow as Lady Sarah McCorquodale made a rare appearance at Prince William's latest engagement.

Lady Sarah, 69, supported William at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire, England.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed, “Also present was Prince William’s aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, sister of Diana, Princess of Wales. I’m told she heard he was in the area and wanted to support him.”

Rebecca’s post includes a video seeming to show Lady Sarah in the background while Prince William chatted at a reception after the parade.