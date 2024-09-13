Photo: Kim Kardashian using Kanye west kid for personal gain: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly looking forward to connecting with her new crush with the help of Kanye West's son, Saint.

As fans will be aware, Kim Kardashian has a “crush” on England footballer Jude Bellingham, who also became a SKIMS model.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style that the beauty mogul is using her son Saint’s penchant for soccer to get close to her crush.

“Kim’s so thrilled to have Jude on board and is bragging about him to everybody,” the tipster began.

They also claimed that the mother of four is “sending hot pictures of him to her friends and sisters and saying having him as the face of her brand is going to take it to the next level.”

“She’s watching his videos on repeat and made a big jet over to Spain to watch him play last week,” the source continued.

In addition to this, the source confirmed that Kim would mark her attendance at many of Jude’s soccer matches.

“The season is only just getting started and she’s planning to show up at a lot of the games, with her son Saint there as the perfect excuse since he adores soccer,” they also revealed in conclusion.