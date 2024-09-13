Demi Lovato admits having 'imposter syndrome' as a child star

Demi Lovato just deemed the experience of child stardom as "bittersweet."

As the 32-year-old Camp Rock alum spoke to Teen Vogue, she detailed the making of her forthcoming documentary, Child Star and how it reflects that particular part of her life.

“I knew right out the gate that it was a challenging aspect to my life,” Lovato said speaking of being under the spotlight as a child star, adding, "It was bittersweet because it was all I wanted, and it was miserable.”

"I thought, Nobody actually cares. I was isolated. I was lonely. I was essentially miserable, and I treated people poorly because of that," the I Really Don’t Care crooner said of her behaviour to other teens back then.

For the unversed, Child Star, marks the star’s directorial debut, featuring life reflection of other child stars like, Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symoné, Christina Ricci and Alyson Stoner.

“It felt like a separate self [that fans cheered for], which is why I never fully accepted the validation I was receiving,” Lovato told the outlet further speaking of her role as a child idol in the late '00s.

“It felt like I had an imposter syndrome situation going on where… because I was placed in this position as this role model, people are only seeing the good sides of me," she noted, adding, "They don't see me partying with my friends, blacking out on the weekends. So I knew the whole time that they were cheering for a façade, and it felt empty.”