Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get new titles ahead of duke's 40th birthday

Prince Harry has reportedly left King Charles disappointed with latest remarks

Web Desk
September 14, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get new titles ahead of duke's 40th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received new titles two days before the Duke’s 40th birthday on Sunday.

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, per the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has been dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' by her staff.

The outlet, citing sources, have claimed that Meghan 'belittles people, she doesn't take advice'.

The insiders also described Meghan and Harry as 'both poor decision-makers' who 'change their minds frequently' - with Harry dubbed 'a very, very charming person' and yet 'very much an enabler'.

The report further claims that Meghan was 'absolutely relentless' and that 'she marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders', adding: 'I've watched her reduce grown men to tears'.

The fresh claims came two days before Prince Harry’s 40th birthday on Sunday.

King Charles younger son plans to celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday with Meghan Markle, and their kids Archie and Lilibet in California, before heading off on a break with a group of his closest friends.

