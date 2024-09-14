Prince William shuts door on Harry's return due to Meghan's negative image

Prince William would not accept his estranged brother, Prince Harry, back into the royal family fold due to his wife Meghan Markle’s negative perception.



According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex’s attempts to mend fences with the Royal family and his former friends in UK are being complicated by their negative views of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.



Speaking with the publication, an insider revealed that the members of the Royal family, especially the Prince of Wales, would not change their views about Harry because of Meghan’s influence on him.

“Nobody would go so far as to try and push Harry away from Meghan, but the fact that he’s still perceived as her personal puppy dog is the big reason William, Camilla and many others won’t budge an inch right now,” said the source.

They noted that even Harry's UK friends are wary of being associated with the couple, fearing social fallout in the country.

“Even his UK friends are worried about the fallout that comes with being perceived as Team Sussex – not so much due to Harry, but because Meghan is so resented and distrusted by all corners of British high society at this point,” the insider added.

The source further said, “If Harry is lucky enough to make amends with his loved ones, then he’d be wise to do so by himself and not involve Meghan.”

“That’s just the reality he has to live with, as painful as it must be for him. He does find it pretty tragic that so many people won’t give her any kind of a chance, but his hope is that if and when he’s accepted back into the inner circle, he’ll be able to convince people to let their guard down with Meghan.”