Top boss defends 'Baby Reindeer' after shocking lawsuit

A show on Netflix called Baby Reindeer was facing a huge lawsuit, but the streamer's boss Ted Sarandos, said he is standing behind the series creator Richard Gadd.



During an interview with The Times of London, the CEO said he was “proud of the show and the way Richard handled the story.”

The defamation lawsuit, brought out by a woman who claimed to be his alleged stalker, was for $170 million, according to Deadline.

Further, she claimed the show had the label of a 'true story' but it was anything but.

Because it depicted the stalker being put behind bars, but the woman claimed she was not imprisoned.

On this allegation, he said, “It was no one’s intent to use a label recklessly. That is Richard’s true story. The fact that you’re watching on television says that parts of it were certainly fictionalised and dramatised. I’m surprised that it’s a continued debate."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 60-year-old revealed his favourite show which was not on Netflix.

"The Bear," Ted continued. “It holds TV to a higher bar, which I like.”