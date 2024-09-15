 
Chloe Bailey recalls meaningful advice from Taraji P. Henson

Chloe Bailey and Taraji P. Henson star in 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

September 15, 2024

Chloe Bailey recalled a meaningful piece of advice Taraji P. Henson from the set of her mini-series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Bailey, who plays Lena Mosley in the new drama series, was asked in an interview with Extra if she received any advice from her drama co-stars featuring Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard.

Bailey in response said, "Definitely, when (Henson) told me, 'Stand in your light. Don't let anyone block your light.' She told me that when we were shooting a scene and I will never forget that."

The 26-year-old singer-actress also told the publication that she hopes people forget about her stage persona when they see her on-screen.

"I want people to see me as an actress, whatever character it is, and not Chloe Bailey, the performer who wants to act. I take it very seriously and I'm falling in love with the craft more and more as I get older," she stated.

The mini-series, which depicts a heist that occurs on the night of Muhammad Ali's return to boxing in 1970, was released on September 5, on Peacock.

