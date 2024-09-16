Jimmy Kimmel shades Jon Stewart after losing to him at Emmys 2024

Jimmy Kimmel took the stage during the 2024 Emmys last night, but did not get to take home an award.

Kimmel, 56, had just lost to Jon Stewart in the outstanding talk series category at the prestigious awards and was later lined up to honour comedian Bob Newhart in the deceased industry professional category.

"And the Emmy for deceased industry professional we will miss most goes to," Kimmel began following the ceremony's In Memoriam segment, at which the late Bob Newhart's picture was displayed for the audience.

"Bob was a humble, politely hilarious man," Kimmel then said of the late comedian, in particular. "He got his first Emmy nomination in 1962 and did not win one until 2013, 51 years later, which is a great lesson."

From there, Kimmel jokingly jabbed, "And that lesson is: Jon Stewart, you should be ashamed of yourself. You said you were retiring," referring to Stewart's return to hosting shows after a nine-year hiatus.

Kimmel's ABC talk show was up against Jon Stewart's The Daily Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for outstanding talk series.



In his acceptance speech, Stewart said the win has “made an old man very happy.”