Palace insider breaks down sad reality of Prince Harry's 40th

Prince Harry gets his 40th birthday dissected for its 'sad' state

Prince Harry gets his 40th birthday dissected for its ‘sad’ state

September 16, 2024

Prince Harry has just experts to feel about the ‘sad’ state he’s found himself in.

Comments about everything have been shared by an inside source that is well versed about the dynamics of the Windsor’s and the Sussexes.

During their interview with The Mirror this source explained just how badly the bond between the two have gone down.

They were quoted saying, “What a difference the years have brought,” because “when Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother.”

“Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.”

“But now, William and Harry don’t even speak.”

Before concluding the source also added how, “Before, they always ¬celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between the two on Harry’s big day.”

Another source also chimed in with BBC during their conversation and echoed similar sentiments while admitting, “I just can’t see a fix. It’s been a long time now and they haven’t found a peace. Their lives are now very separate. It’s sad.”

