 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton support foodbank after robbery

The Prince and Princess of Wales quietly helped the charity organization

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton support foodbank after robbery
Prince William, Kate Middleton support foodbank after robbery

Prince William and Kate Middleton repotedly helped a food bank in London that suffered a loss due to robbery.

The charity organization, named Pecan, wrote an appreciation note by taking to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), for making a donation after Southwark Foodbank was robbed earlier that week.

"A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal who have donated to the recovery effort following the theft of £3k of food supplies from @southwarkfoodbk," the group penned down tagging Prince William and Princess Kate's official accounts.

"All at @Pecan121a have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society. Food stocks are being replenished now," the Christian charity noted with a heart emoji.

The Southwark Council revealed in a statement that thousands of dollars of worth of food, sanitary goods and a laptop were stolen on September 8.

As per BBC, Kingston Palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to help the charity organization afer thay heard about the robbery.

Moreover, the outlet reported that Prince William and Princess Kate made a donation of £3,500. 

Palace plays down King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes after public wish video
Palace plays down King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes after public wish
Chappell Roan shares sad update about her potential future as musician
Chappell Roan shares sad update about her potential future as musician
Miley Cyrus lands in legal trouble for copying Bruno Mars
Miley Cyrus lands in legal trouble for copying Bruno Mars
Prince William's public birthday message to Harry exposed as ‘hollow' gesture
Prince William's public birthday message to Harry exposed as ‘hollow' gesture
The Weeknd achieves new milestone as he re-enters Spotify's top ten
The Weeknd achieves new milestone as he re-enters Spotify's top ten
Emily Blunt reveals what she will need help with in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Emily Blunt reveals what she will need help with in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Prince Harry rules out Royal family return amid reconciliation rumours
Prince Harry rules out Royal family return amid reconciliation rumours
Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti light up Nick Jonas' work birthday
Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti light up Nick Jonas' work birthday