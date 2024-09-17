Prince William, Kate Middleton support foodbank after robbery

Prince William and Kate Middleton repotedly helped a food bank in London that suffered a loss due to robbery.



The charity organization, named Pecan, wrote an appreciation note by taking to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), for making a donation after Southwark Foodbank was robbed earlier that week.

"A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal who have donated to the recovery effort following the theft of £3k of food supplies from @southwarkfoodbk," the group penned down tagging Prince William and Princess Kate's official accounts.

"All at @Pecan121a have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society. Food stocks are being replenished now," the Christian charity noted with a heart emoji.

The Southwark Council revealed in a statement that thousands of dollars of worth of food, sanitary goods and a laptop were stolen on September 8.

As per BBC, Kingston Palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to help the charity organization afer thay heard about the robbery.

Moreover, the outlet reported that Prince William and Princess Kate made a donation of £3,500.