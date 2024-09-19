Taylor Swift gears for next chapter with Travis Kelce: (Source)

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to start a new chapter in life after the end of the pop singer's Eras tour in December.



As per US Weekly, a source revealed that the 34-year-old Grammy-winning singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight are "end very committed and serious about their future," after dating for more than a year.

Once Swift wrapped up her tours, the couple is ready to enter the next phase of their romance.

The insider continued, "Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special."

As per the source the pair has been having "serious conversations."

"Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They're on the same page," the tipster tattled

Moreover, a second close source told the publisher of one of most talked couple of the year that they are hoping the wedding bells are soon to ring.

"They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now."

Additionally, the tight end has also "dropped hints to those close to him" that he is ready to for the new chapter in his love life.

"They've built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well. They're in love and don't care what others think," the tattler added.

The insider further revealed that the Lover hitmaker is preparing to slow down her schedule, noting, "She's looking forward to taking a break and relaxing. She's exhausted."

"That’s the plan for 2025. Taylor’s really eager to start the next chapter with Travis," a bird chirped.