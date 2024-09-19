King Charles expresses shock and sadness after Prince Harry UK return announcement

King Charles has officially released his first statement, expressing shock and sadness on the ongoing floods in Central Europe.



The monarch’s statement comes after his estranged son, Prince Harry, announced his decision to return to the UK to attend a key charity event.

In his emotional statement shared on the official Instagram account of the Royal family, the King penned, “My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in Central Europe.”

“Many people in the United Kingdom have strong, enduring and personal ties to the region and, together with them, my wife and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods,” he added.

King Charles further added, “We have immense admiration for the sheer courage and dedication of the emergency services across the region who have clearly worked relentlessly to provide desperately needed support, relief and assistance to the countless people whose lives and properties have been dreadfully disrupted.”



The statement was shared online a day after the Duke of Sussex revealed the date he will touch down in London to attend the WellChild Awards.

“I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

The Duke of Sussex added, “These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all.”

“It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”