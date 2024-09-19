 
Geo News

King Charles expresses shock and sadness after Prince Harry UK return announcement

King Charles releases first official statement after Prince Harry revealed UK return plans

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2024

King Charles expresses shock and sadness after Prince Harry UK return announcement
King Charles expresses shock and sadness after Prince Harry UK return announcement

King Charles has officially released his first statement, expressing shock and sadness on the ongoing floods in Central Europe.

The monarch’s statement comes after his estranged son, Prince Harry, announced his decision to return to the UK to attend a key charity event.

In his emotional statement shared on the official Instagram account of the Royal family, the King penned, “My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in Central Europe.”

“Many people in the United Kingdom have strong, enduring and personal ties to the region and, together with them, my wife and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods,” he added.

King Charles further added, “We have immense admiration for the sheer courage and dedication of the emergency services across the region who have clearly worked relentlessly to provide desperately needed support, relief and assistance to the countless people whose lives and properties have been dreadfully disrupted.”

The statement was shared online a day after the Duke of Sussex revealed the date he will touch down in London to attend the WellChild Awards.

“I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

The Duke of Sussex added, “These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all.”

“It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

Kate Middleton backs Prince Harry amid disdain for Meghan Markle video
Kate Middleton backs Prince Harry amid disdain for Meghan Markle
'Bridgerton' creators boost up their budget for fourth season: Report
'Bridgerton' creators boost up their budget for fourth season: Report
Katy Perry reveals her true supporter before new album's release
Katy Perry reveals her true supporter before new album's release
Harvey Weinstein responds to new explicit charges
Harvey Weinstein responds to new explicit charges
Prince Harry becomes ‘spare' to Meghan Markle after Royal exit video
Prince Harry becomes ‘spare' to Meghan Markle after Royal exit
Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal breaks silence on new romance with James Ward
Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal breaks silence on new romance with James Ward
Meghan Markle's raging terror towards people exposed: ‘Prince Harry supports her'
Meghan Markle's raging terror towards people exposed: ‘Prince Harry supports her'
Kate Middleton's ruthlessness would drive Prince William away: Read More
Kate Middleton's ruthlessness would drive Prince William away: Read More