 
Geo News

Kate Middleton 'changing her mind on things' as ‘life is too short' since chemo

Kate Middleton has changed up her entire thought process since cancer

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Kate Middleton changing her mind on things as ‘life is too short’ after cancer chemo
Kate Middleton 'changing her mind on things' as ‘life is too short’ after cancer chemo

Kate Middleton has seemingly taken a page from a totally different book since her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short for grudges.”

“Birthday wishes posted on the main royal family website are also a sign of a possible thaw in relations between Harry and his father But this is only a tentative first step in a complex and sensitive situation. I still think the brothers’ relationship is almost irretrievable.”

Even a royal source chimed in with similar sentiments and said, “when His Majesty came to the throne, he changed rules stating that only senior working royals get social media congratulatory messages. But this was a milestone for Harry, and formality changes then.”

Still though, one question that arises from this, and its that, “Why on earth would they wish him a random happy birthday but totally ignore the Sussex children's birthdays year after year?”

In the eyes of the expert those ‘petty feuds’ have no place in royalty especially since “William has so much on his plate that I don’t think he has time to deal with Harry. But first steps matter. And though the brothers may never be close again, it doesn’t mean the future has to be full of bad blood. Catherine is right. Family should always be paramount.”

Katy Perry shares funny encounter with Brazilian fans: Watch video
Katy Perry shares funny encounter with Brazilian fans: Watch
Brittany Cartwright discusses her efforts to revive marriage with Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright discusses her efforts to revive marriage with Jax Taylor
Usher returns to red carpet for 'Black Music Gala' post Diddy's arrest video
Usher returns to red carpet for 'Black Music Gala' post Diddy's arrest
Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom
Meghan Markle's locking Prince Harry up in a cage deprived of freedom
Details from Sean Diddy Combs' life in prison revealed
Details from Sean Diddy Combs' life in prison revealed
Lily Collins glams up in black for 'Emily In Paris' promo event
Lily Collins glams up in black for 'Emily In Paris' promo event
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift awaiting marriage amid parenting plans
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift awaiting marriage amid parenting plans
Sean Diddy Combs put on suicide watch in pretrial imprisonment
Sean Diddy Combs put on suicide watch in pretrial imprisonment