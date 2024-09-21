Jennifer Lopez stuns for midday office run days after meeting Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was spotted entering a meeting in Los Angeles while exuding supermodel vibes in her casual attire.

The 55-year-old Atlas actress, who is set to star alongside Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein in a new romantic comedy, donned a light brown cardigan, matching oxford, and faded jeans for her outing.

While she strutted through Century City in sky high heels, Lopez accessorized her look with her signature gold hoops and tinted aviators.

Moreover, her sandy blonde hair flowed freely, and she embraced her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

According to Daily Mail, this midday office run follows a recent reunion with her estranged husband Ben Affleck, marking their second meeting in just a week.

As per TMZ’s reports, on Tuesday evening, the estranged couple attended their children’s back-to-school night in Los Angeles, creating quite a buzz.

Additionally, attendees noted that Lopez and Affleck seemed friendly and relaxed as they mingled with other parents and students.

Amid their outing, the outlet indicates that a reconciliation is not in the cards for the couple, as both continue to prioritize their separate paths following the divorce.

As per the reports of Page Six, this came after Jennifer and Ben were reported of not being able to “keep their hands off each other” during a family brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel several days ago.