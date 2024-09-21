Selena Gomez admits 'power in being vulnerable'

Selena Gomez just got vocal about her health diagnosis.

The 32-year-old actress and singer took the spotlight of the recent Women in Film dinner and her speech at the event has spread across social media like wildfire.

As the Only Murders In The Building star addressed the crowd, amongst whom her 11-year-old sister, Gracie, was also in attendance, Gomez stated, "I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling everyone you need help, everyone you want help. That is not shameful.”

"So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar," she added.

She continued, "F*** off! That's what my life is. That's who I am. So do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person, that you aren't kind, that you don't treat people with respect.”

“That is so cool. That is a fact. Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim. You're a survivor in my book,” she further noted, ending her speech in a heartfelt tone.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus 11 years ago and underwent a kidney transplant back in 2017.

Additionally, she most recently opened up about not being able to carry children, telling Vanity Fair,

"I haven't ever said this but I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."