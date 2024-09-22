Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about 'good timing' amid Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague publicly talks about new feelings since Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about good timing and new feelings amid her split from fiancé Tommy Fury.



While speaking to MailOnline, Molly talked about her new clothing line “Maebe”, admitting that she "feels so empowered".

According to her, the new business venture has given her a lot of confidence and taught her to be more of a businesswoman.



The Love Island star said, “I have grown up and it's given me the chance to be focused and driven. I have more confidence now to say how I feel. I am in my yes era.”

She confessed that her life might seem “picture-perfect” but in reality the star has been displaying a juggling act since the past six months due to her one-year-old daughter Bambi and her existing clothing line.

However, the 25-year-old star said that her clothing launch alongside the end of her five-year relationship, has given her a chance to focus on the next chapter.

“It was really good timing for this to happen for me," Molly said, adding, "It has all just aligned perfectly.”

The couple, met on Love Island in 2019 and went onto get engaged and welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023. They announced their split this year in August.