Kate Middleton makes big decision to follow royal tradition amid cancer

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has expressed hope that she will follow major royal tradition despite her cancer battle.



According to a report by Daily Express, the future queen is hopeful that she can attend her “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in December besides joining the family for the traditional walkabout on Christmas Day.

The outlet further claims the Princess of Wales has already started working with her team on plans for the Carol Service.

“Together at Christmas” carol service has fast become an important component of Kate Middleton’s diary since she launched the event in 2021.

The publication, citing a royal source, reported Kate Middleton is keen to uphold the tradition with her family again this year, alongside other causes, issues and charities “that are closest to her heart”.

The report further says, the New Year is set to follow a similar gradual return to royal duties, with aides mindful not to rush a resumption of a fuller diary.

The fresh claims came days after Kate Middleton announced she has completed her chemotherapy.

The future queen undertook her first official meeting of the year earlier this week, which has been widely welcomed as a good sign in the course of her cancer recovery.