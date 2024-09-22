Photo: Taylor Swift 'feeling uneasy' to support 'NFL' due to fans: Source

Taylor Swift has reportedly signed up to star in the next NFL promo.

However, the songstress does not feel really comfortable while promoting the franchise due to mixed comments from football fanatics.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote.”

“But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team,” the source added.

“And obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy,” the confidante continued.

The source also shared that Taylor “doesn’t want to upset anybody in any way” because “she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her.”

In conclusion, the source dished that “she didn’t think twice about lending her support” but is upset about her fans’ sentiment.

This report comes after Taylor Swift received a warm welcome as she returned to Arrowhead for the Kansas City Chiefs' opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 6, Thursday night.