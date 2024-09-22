Meghan Markle trying to ‘own' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s past body language cues and attempts to ‘own’ Prince Harry have just been broken down by an expert.

An analysis of this has been conducted keeping in mind the couple’s trip to Colombia.

There, body language expert Judi James gave her fresh take on the Sussexes’ PDA and even went as far as to accuse Meghan of acting like she ‘own’s Prince Harry.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duchess looks like she’s sending a message, similar to her engagement announcement which “had and still has a multi-media message purpose,” according to Ms James.

This time around she feels, “This extra clingy clutch shows a desire to keep Harry close.”

Back in time, “in the early days it also allowed Meghan to create a self-protective ‘comfort barrier’ with her arm held across her torso.

However in comparison “more recently though it looks like a gesture of possession or a boast of ownership, as in ‘He's mine’.”

“It suggests he is her priority but it also allows for a small sensual ritual if her fingertips are touching his bare arm,” Ms James also added before signing off.

For those unversed, the expert also added in similar instances at places like the ESPY Awards that happened in July, as well as the Invictus Games from 2022, where Ms James believes, “Meghan's clutch on his bicep shows a ‘surrendered’ approval of his manliness and strength'.”