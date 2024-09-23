Prince Harry finds way to continue Royal legacy as non-working member

Prince Harry has found a way to continue the legacy of his late mother Princess Diana charitable legacy, mainly in landmine clearance, a former royal butler has commented.



Praising the Duke of Sussex’s decision to continue his mother’s legacy, Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, suggested that Harry’s focus on charity could be his future direction as a non-working royal.

Speaking with GB News, the expert noted how Harry's upcoming engagements in New York, including events with The HALO Trust and the Diana Award, demonstrate his commitment to Diana's unfinished work.

"Maybe he's decided with his team that the best way to go forward as a non-working member of the Royal Family is to continue his mother's legacy and maybe focus on the charities, the work, which is exactly what she was involved in," he told the publication.

Harrold said Princess Diana's personal connection to her charities makes it natural for Prince Harry to continue her work.

He said, "Normally these charities get passed on because with a lot of what she was doing was very personal.”

"It was very personal things to her, like her son has done. It kind of makes sense that he therefore maybe feels that this is a way of going forward."

Before concluding, the expert said that it could provide Harry, who left the UK in 2020, with a meaningful purpose outside the royal family.

