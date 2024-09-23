Janet Jackson responds to 'controversial' comments amid the 2024 election

Janet Jackson responds to 'controversial' comments before 2024 presidential election

Janet Jackson, a renowned actress, singer, songwriter, and dancer, recently apologized for the comments made about the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

According to People magazine, Janet released a statement, extending her apologies regarding her remarks and articulating that her comments about Harris were “based on misinformation.”

The statement read, “She extends her sincerest apologies for any confusion caused and reaffirms her respect for Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian.”

“Janet remains committed to fostering unity, inclusion, and understanding and is grateful for the opportunity to clarify her stance.”

“She will continue to use her platform to support leaders who represent diversity and progress,” the statement concluded.

For those unversed, in an interview with the Guardian on Saturday, the State of the World singer expressed her concerns about the racial background of Harris and gave a statement, when she was asked about America’s first black female presidential nominee, saying, “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Even when Janet was informed about Harris’ father’s white background and her Indian roots, she asserted by saying, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

It is pertinent to mention that Harris is a daughter to immigrants, as her father is from Jamaica and her mother is from India.