 
Geo News

Prince Harry set to make string of appearances without ‘beloved' wife Meghan

Prince Harry will attend high profile events without Meghan Markle ahead of UK trip

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Prince Harry set to make string of appearances without ‘beloved’ wife Meghan

Prince Harry is set to attend several high-profile events without wife Meghan Markle ahead of his highly anticipated trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex will travel to New York for a week of engagements, including appearances with conservation and charity groups, before hosting the WellChild awards in London.

This comes after Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pulled out of a charity event in California due to illness, and Harry's recent solo trip to England for his uncle's memorial service.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Phil Dampier said of Prince Harry, “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.”

“They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part,” he added.

“He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”

In a speech ahead of his 40th birthday, Harry talked of his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a speech but failed to mention his wife, Meghan. 

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' highly awaited 'Red One' trailer rolls out
Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' highly awaited 'Red One' trailer rolls out
'Jane's Addiction's' tour cancellation leads Perry Farrell to seek medical help?
'Jane's Addiction's' tour cancellation leads Perry Farrell to seek medical help?
Princess Diana's family struggles to stay connected with Harry amid royal family rift video
Princess Diana's family struggles to stay connected with Harry amid royal family rift
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry in Hollywood plot for massive punishment
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry in Hollywood plot for massive punishment
Prince William makes huge sacrifice for Kate Middleton's mental health
Prince William makes huge sacrifice for Kate Middleton's mental health
Madonna makes headturner entry and bold exit for Dolce & Gabbana Milan show
Madonna makes headturner entry and bold exit for Dolce & Gabbana Milan show
Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with special reminder
Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with special reminder
Ed Sheeran shocks crowd with surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert video
Ed Sheeran shocks crowd with surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert