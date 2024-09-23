Prince Harry set to make string of appearances without ‘beloved’ wife Meghan

Prince Harry is set to attend several high-profile events without wife Meghan Markle ahead of his highly anticipated trip to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex will travel to New York for a week of engagements, including appearances with conservation and charity groups, before hosting the WellChild awards in London.

This comes after Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pulled out of a charity event in California due to illness, and Harry's recent solo trip to England for his uncle's memorial service.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Phil Dampier said of Prince Harry, “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now.”

“They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part,” he added.

“He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”

In a speech ahead of his 40th birthday, Harry talked of his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a speech but failed to mention his wife, Meghan.