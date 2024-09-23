Justin Bieber receives alert in cryptic message amid 'Diddy' arrest?

Justin Bieber's father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, has raised questions with a cryptic message on TikTok.

For context, the upload on the social media platform comes after the Never Say Never singer’s former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for the charges of s** trafficking and racketeering.

As the video began, Stephen could be heard saying, "You have heard the expression the calm before the storm, there is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm."

The father to Justin’s wife, Hailey, provided no explanation for the statement with no mention of what he was addressing, however, he continued, "There's a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm."

With respect to the ongoing situation, this video comes after a resurfaced video of Justin’s interview went viral where he broke down after recalling unsettling “encounters” in the music industry.

This is also not the first time the Baby singer has been vocal about the toxicity he has endured when he became an overnight sensation in the field as a teenager.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, back in 2020, he stated, “"It was hard for me being the music industry and being that young and not knowing where to turn and everyone, you know, telling me they loved me, and, you know, just turn your back on you in a second.”

Justin Bieber is yet to address his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.