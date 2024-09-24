Prince Harry acts ‘like a star' as Meghan Markle skips event

Prince Harry’s happy body language sans Meghan Markle is being lauded by an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who attended the Santa Barbara One805Live! annual charity event without his wife this week, showcased a cheerful and fun demeanour for his fans.

Speaking about Harry’s body language, expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Harry's body language here suggests that he is totally in his element and delighted to be soaking up or even surfing the on-stage adulation from the A-list audience like a star of the show.

"His open jacket; his gleefully beaming smile at the audience, and that cheeky, knowing, thumbs-up gesture all suggest he is in full show-boating mode here, like some of his 'rock star' style appearances on stage when he first arrived in the US.

"While the two award recipients stand together looking tentative, Harry is in full splay mode, stretching an arm out to grab one man on the shoulder in a very informal display of recognition. His hand mic, that signal of who is in charge, is held high to his face, which is turned upward and away, with his head tilted and his chest puffed to suggest a moment of complete confidence during this solo outing.

She adds: "In 2023, Harry and Meghan were seen at this event in a series of awkward-looking poses from Harry and a tricky microphone moment from Meghan, but this year his status and level of involvement looks clearer and his mic management far more adept."