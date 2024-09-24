Prince Harry sparks debate for taking on ‘journalistic duties’ at Diana Awards

Prince Harry sparked new controversy at the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in support of The Diana Award as the Duke appeared to take on “journalistic duties.”



Royal correspondent Cameron Walker expressed surprise at the Duke of Sussex’s unconventional approach during a Diana Awards panel discussion, calling it “weird.”

He called out the Prince for acting as a journalist, noting how he questioned the two Diana Legacy Award winners, instead of giving a speech.

The expert said on GB News, "It was weird, actually, because it wasn't Prince Harry kind of talking to the crowd. It was him almost acting as a journalist and asking some young people questions, two young people who won the Diana Legacy Award.”

"There's a lot of themes of mental health and climate change there - and of course, it is UN Climate Week in New York at the moment, where Harry will be in attendance,” he added.

While discussing mental health, the Duke of Sussex said at the event, “It affects every single one of us, from the top to bottom, from the youngest to the oldest.”

"And I think you guys are leading the charge in hopefully being able to break down the stigma to be able to continue these conversations,” he added.

The father-of-two went on to suggest that the well-known phrase “mental health” be changed to “mental fitness” in effort to reduce the stigma surrounding the term.