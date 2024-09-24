 
Geo News

Prince Harry's behaviour shows 'inner conflict' amid rumours of Royal reunion

Prince Harry unable to hide anxiety as he takes on-stage without Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2024

Prince Harrys behaviour shows inner conflict amid rumours of Royal reunion
Prince Harry's behaviour shows 'inner conflict' amid rumours of Royal reunion

Prince Harry sparked concerns after he showed hints of nervousness and emotional distress during a mental health summit in New York.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Sussex’s behavior showed “inner conflict” as he fidgeted and adjusted his clothing anxiously during the event.

Discussing the global mental health crisis facing young people with winners of the Diana Award at a summit, Harry seemed unable to hide anxiety.

Analyzing his appearance, James noted that Harry’s face was “unsmiling and his face looks reddened” as he took on-stage without his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Maybe it is the poignant, close-to-his-heart subject matter of mental health and his mother Diana here, but Harry’s body language state looks a world away from the confident, show-boating, sock and tie-less Prince from the previous gig for Kevin Costner,” she told The Mirror.

The expert continued: "Taking his seat on stage here Harry falls into a non-stop welter of what look like anxiety rituals. His expression is unsmiling and his face looks reddened as though by emotion.”

“He sucks his lips in and his eye expression suggests sadness before finally frowning and staring ahead in concentration,” she added.

"When he meshes his fingers and cracks his knuckles he almost seems to be wanting to project his inner emotional state.

“His thumbs rub together, which is another self-comfort ritual, but then he very deliberately rubs both thumbs on his mouth to suggest reflection as well as some nervousness."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's PR leaves Sussexes hanging
King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update
King Charles, Kate Middleton give major health update
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Wayne Brady shares plans ahead after surprise baby
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Ina Garten recalls her biggest mistake with Jennifer Garner on her cooking show
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recounts his life before moving to the US with Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Jennifer Lopez holding Ben Affleck hostage with major legal move
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics video
Ezra Sosa makes shocking claim about Anna Delvey's reaction to DWTS critics
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce coming out with his heart on his sleeve for Taylor Swift