Prince Harry's behaviour shows 'inner conflict' amid rumours of Royal reunion

Prince Harry sparked concerns after he showed hints of nervousness and emotional distress during a mental health summit in New York.



According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Sussex’s behavior showed “inner conflict” as he fidgeted and adjusted his clothing anxiously during the event.

Discussing the global mental health crisis facing young people with winners of the Diana Award at a summit, Harry seemed unable to hide anxiety.

Analyzing his appearance, James noted that Harry’s face was “unsmiling and his face looks reddened” as he took on-stage without his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Maybe it is the poignant, close-to-his-heart subject matter of mental health and his mother Diana here, but Harry’s body language state looks a world away from the confident, show-boating, sock and tie-less Prince from the previous gig for Kevin Costner,” she told The Mirror.

The expert continued: "Taking his seat on stage here Harry falls into a non-stop welter of what look like anxiety rituals. His expression is unsmiling and his face looks reddened as though by emotion.”

“He sucks his lips in and his eye expression suggests sadness before finally frowning and staring ahead in concentration,” she added.

"When he meshes his fingers and cracks his knuckles he almost seems to be wanting to project his inner emotional state.

“His thumbs rub together, which is another self-comfort ritual, but then he very deliberately rubs both thumbs on his mouth to suggest reflection as well as some nervousness."