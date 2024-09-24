Meghan Markle slammed for going against experts when she knows nothing

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for making comments in places where ‘she knows nothing’.

Comments against the Duke and Duchess have been issued by royal expert Angela Levin.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent interviews with The Royal Beat.

During that chat she addressed the Sussexes’ recent comments regarding Covid-19 and bashed them for acting like ‘gurus’ through it all.

It started with the expert saying, “Meghan and Harry know nothing about virology.”

“They know nothing really about Covid-19, it is what they pick up and what we pick up, we are not experts.”

At one point in her interview with the outlet she also drew parallels with politicians and said, “Even the Prime Minister listens to experts about what should happen with the vaccinations”

But “Meghan and Harry sort of jump in as if they are gurus,” she added as part of her rant against the duo.

For those unversed with the couple’s original comments, they shared them during the Vax Live concert and said, “over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle together.”

“Now we need to recover and heal together. We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine.”

“We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution and, in that, restore faith in our common humanity.”

Its come ahead of the Global Citizen Live event in New York that is set for this weekend.

There the two are set to make a live appearance for the 24-hour broadcast that aims to raise awareness about vaccine equality around the world.

Some celebrities joining in are, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Camilla Cabello and also Doja Cat.