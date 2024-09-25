Kate Middleton shrugs cancer off with grand Christmas carol plans

Kate Middleton is getting back to work ahead of the biggest Christian festival.



The Princess of Wales reportedly sat with her aides this week to discuss her fresh instalment of this year’s Christmas carol service.

The Sun notes: “It was her second meeting at Windsor since finishing her treatment.She will film the fourth Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey in December, to air on Christmas Eve.”

This comes as Kate finishes her chemotherapy after announcing cancer in February. Her husband, Prince William, is meanwhile relying on family support amid the Royal health crisis.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph told Fabulous: “I imagine that William finds it a huge solace that he is so close to the Middleton family as his relationship with his own brother Harry has become so fractured.”

“From the moment that he began datingKate at St Andrews University, he fell in love with her close family, something he tragically lost with the divorce of his own parents and the death of his mother.”

“He has even jokingly called Michael Middleton ‘Dad’ and definitely enjoys their close relationship,” she notes.