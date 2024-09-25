Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in secret talks with key Royal member as they seek return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have connections with a key royal family member who is helping them return to the family fold.

According to a latest report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking the support of Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, to help them rebuild their relationships within the royal family.

Sources have told Closer Magazine that the duo has zeroed in on Sarah, the Duchess of York, as a potential “royal ally.”

“Sarah is in a really good position right now,” the source told the publication. “Thankfully, her health seems to be getting better and she seems to have worked her way into the good graces of the royal family.”

They further said that since Fergie is “no longer a working royal, so it’s not in official capacity, but she is being attached to a number of projects that have the royals’ blessings” and have a “much more active role within the firm.”

The royal insider continued: “And, since she’s always been warm and kind towards the Sussexes, even if she has said occasional things about them that they’d rather she didn’t, they’re now looking to her as someone that can help them break down some barriers.”

As per the report, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, plans to visit her in the UK, with the insider claiming that he and Meghan have been sending messages and gifts during her health recovery.

“So far, the response from Sarah has been very positive so they feel hopeful that she could be key ally,” they said.