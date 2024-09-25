Meghan Markle comes face to face with a genuine kind of 'distrust'

Meghan Markle’s genuine distrust has just been exposed amid their ongoing downfall.



An inside source issued these sentiments during their most recent interview with The Daily Mail.

In that conversation they noted how the excitement around the Sussexes all but vanished once the global attention Harry & Meghan received started to dwindle.

The source in question also touched a bit on how the Hollywood landscape is taking this shift and said, “Netflix were handing out vanity deals like candy at the time, and so everybody just shrugged their shoulders and assumed their company wouldn't get much done despite the generous backing.”

“But even Harry and Meghan naysayers would have been shocked at how little they've actually achieved.”

In this regard the expert also noted that the fact that many are losing their job in the entertainment sector as of late, is also causing a lot of “genuine dislike and distrust towards them by some.”

A separate insider also offered their take on the matter and said, “I don't think mainstream Hollywood ever took them seriously,” given how Archewell felt more like “a brand-building exercise than a genuine production operation.”