Prince Andrew's true feelings about King Charles revealed amid Royal Lodge rift

The royal insiders have disclosed Prince Andrew’s true feelings about his elder brother King Charles amid their ongoing royal rift.



The Sun, per GB News, citing sources revealed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father "never says anything negative" about King Charles.

A friend of the Prince of York has claimed that despite Andrew's ongoing feud with the monarch he is fiercely loyal to his brother.

The insider said: “I have never heard him say anything negative about his brother or indeed any member of his family."

They added: "It’s just not something he would do."

King Charles has reportedly been trying to remove Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge.

The Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion located in Windsor, has been Andrew's residence for over two decades. He is currently living there with his wife, Sarah Ferguson.