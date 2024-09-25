Katy Perry clueless about AFL amid upcoming finale gig?

Katy Perry just got candid about her general knowledge of AFL.

The popstar is expected to make her highly anticipated appearance at the Grand Final in Melbourne to be held on Saturday.

In an exclusive conversation with the host of The Project, Waleed Ali, he asked how much the Roar singer knew about the game at which she is scheduled to perform.

She had a rather confused expression on her face and comically stammered during her response as Perry answered, “It's a great game...with a ball,' she meekly responded to much applause and laughter in the studio.”

However, she is aware of one aspect of the game, the attire of the players when the panelist, Sarah Harris asked if she had seen the uniforms that the AFL players wear.

“Short shorts,” she responded with excitement.

Perry also added how she was very keen to learn more of the sport during her Down Under jaunt and also knew the names of the teams that were facing off in the big game.

“I love it. I know it's the Lions and the Swans,” she said adding, “Yes, I'm singing Roar and there is no advantage there. I was going to sing it before the Lions got in.”

Katy Perry continued, “I'm really excited to learn a lot more. I noticed that the AFL existed before the NFL, that means the Americans are copying the Australians.”