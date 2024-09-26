Harry, Meghan receive heat over Sussex pin: ‘Pathetically trying to be US royals’

Prince Harry's recent visit to New York for the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week has sparked debate among royal fans.



During the Duke of Sussex’s departure from a Halo Trust event, a member of his entourage was spotted wearing a Sussex pin featuring the Duke and Duchess's signature logo.

The pin has left the royal fans divided, with some criticizing it as a desperate attempt to remain relevant, saying that the duo is “pathetically trying to be American royals.”

Taking to social media, users were quick to back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dubbing them desperate and pathetic.

"If you need any more evidence that Harry and Meghan are pathetically trying to be America's royals,” one user penned, as per The Express.

One comment read, "They are make believe (sic) Prince and Princess in the USA. Aren’t they a bit embarrassed? Thinking that we would open our political arena to them.”

“If you can’t make it in the RF you’re going to make it in NYC. They are trying to parallel Prince William events and charities. Pathetic,” it added.

"This is what ambassadors and politician’s(sic) wear, a pin with their country’s flag on it. Even William & Catherine's staff aren't forced to wear something so stupid,” another added.

"That’s real desperation for relevance,” another chimed in.