Margot Robbie trolled with 'misogynistic' comments amid pregnancy

An influencer hits back at “misogynistic” online trolls for criticizing Margot Robbie's appearance during her pregnancy.

According to Daily Mail, body-positive social media star Alex Light took to her Instagram to share a video drawing attention to the “harmful” comments directed at Margot, who is expecting her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley.

In regards to this, she read out a string of “ridiculous” social media comments predominantly left by male users directed at Margot's pregnant body which cruelly rated her appearance.

Moreover, Alex hit back at the criticism of the Hollywood star as she slammed “impossible and unachievable societal expectations” in a body-confident message.

Additionally, she fumed at how “ridiculous” it is that Margot, whom she said is considered to be “the most beautiful woman on the planet,” has still been targeted by vicious trolls.

As per the outlet, Light added, “I think we should let this serve as a reminder that no matter who we are or no matter what we look like, our bodies and the way we look will always be scrutinized. So let's just let ourselves live and be free of the burden of these impossible and unachievable societal expectations that affect literally all of us. For the record, Margot Robbie looks great and she should be allowed to just enjoy her holiday without people dissecting how her body is changing.”

Many of her 569,000 followers were quick to share in her outrage as they took to the comments section to slam the “misogynistic” remarks and “double standards.”

Furthermore, Barbie actress Margot is currently awaiting the arrival of her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley.