Prince Harry vows to stand by Meghan Markle amid bullying allegations

Prince Harry has vowed to stand by beloved wife Meghan Markle after she was hit with allegations of being a terrible boss by former staff members.



According to reports, former employees of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have claimed that she “belittles” people and “does not take advice.”

A source close to the duo told The Hollywood Reporter, “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” adding, “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice.”

“They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible,” the insider added.

As Meghan tries to strike back at the accusations, a report by Life & Style has revealed that the Duke of Sussex is extending all his support to his beloved wife.

They said Prince Harry has “nothing but pride” for Meghan as she continues to battle bad press. “Clearly, he sees a lot of his mother, Diana, in her, the parallels have not gone unnoticed,” the insider said.

“He admires how she speaks her mind. Harry sees in Meghan only strength and fortitude,” they added.