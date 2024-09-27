Prince Harry's one mistake ruined special bond with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s one mistake cost him his special bond with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, a royal expert has revealed.



As described by the Duke of Sussex himself, Harry said Kate was like "the sister I never had," indicating how close of a bond the duo shared before he stepped down as senior working royal in 2020.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, damaged his relationship with Kate, the Princess of Wales with "snide remarks" made in his memoir, Spare, about her.

Speaking with The Sun, Nicholl revealed that Harry broke the unspoken rule of staying silent on family matters, leading to a complete breakdown in their relationship.

"When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters,” she said.

"While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship,” the expert added.

"I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply - and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply."