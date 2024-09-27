Photo: Ben Affleck to get money for putting up with Jennifer Lopez drama: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly overspending in the wake of Ben Affleck divorce madness.

While Ben Affleck is finding an "escape" from the split drama by returning to his "vices," Jennifer Lopez has reportedly doubled down on her "shopping spree."

Spilling the beans on this matter, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “It’s become very clear now that there’s no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her.”

The source also confided, “She has enough money to drag this out, and frankly she’d rather give the money to lawyers than Ben.”

“So she’s given her team the go-ahead to stall as much as they can, no matter what it costs her in fees,” they explained.

The insider went on to claim that the Gone Girl actor believes that he deserves his share from the money that he and Jennifer made together.

“Ben is trying to play down the money aspect of it, but there’s no doubt it does represent a pretty decent payday,” the source declared.

“And he’s justifying taking it by saying he deserves every dime just for putting up with her and all her drama,” they concluded.