Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage: New shocking claims made about royal couple's relationship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage: New claims made about royal couple's relationship

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reflected on the royal couple's relationship saying “this is the beginning of the end”

Speaking to GB News, Angela, while predicting the end of Harry and Meghan's relationship, claimed: "My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end. Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied.

"As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner."

When asked if the duchess has become "fed up" with Harry, Angela told host Nana Akua: "All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we've got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change his own world.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father "needs her all of the time", and is "controlled" by Meghan, royal expert also claimed when asked by Nana Akua if she believes Harry has "woken up" from his "haze of love" for Meghan.

The fresh claims by Angela come a few days before Harry is set to return to UK reportedly without Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet for a charity event.