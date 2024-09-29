Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's separation exposed: ‘She feels better off alone'

Prince Harry has started to spark a lot of fears among experts who worry she is coming to the ‘beginning of the end’.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made comments about all of this while speaking to GB News.

She branded the whole thing ‘sad’ and wondered if its because Meghan is feeling ‘fed up’ with her husband.

In her conversation with the host Nana Akua Ms Levin said, “All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we've got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change his own world.”

This also prompted her to continue and add, “you have to work out why has this happened - was Meghan fed up with him to get rid of him for ten days? Are they really just going to divide their work? What actually is the reason?”

“My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end. Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied.”

“As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner,” Ms Levin added before signing off.