Kate Winslet hates to reveal 'Titanic' secret

Titanic has a much-celebrated scene, but the door scene during the climax was arguably the most iconic one.



Keeping this in mind, Kate Winslet reveals an insider information that may change viewers' perspectives.

Already, the scene was much-discussed by fans after they believed the door might have a space for Jack Dawson and Leonardo DiCaprio to hop in.

Adding her bit into the mix, the Oscar winner said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the scene was shot in a “waist-height” tank.

“Well, that was quite an awkward tank, that one,” she began. “To burst a bubble, it was waist-height, that tank. So first of all, I was regularly like, ‘Ugh, can I just go for a pee,’ and then I’d get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank that was sort of 20 feet away.”

“And I’d literally have to fling my leg over and climb out the tank and go for a pee and then come back and crawl on the door again.”

She joked, “It’s terrible to admit these things … Leo is, I’m afraid, kneeling down on the bottom of the tank. I shouldn’t be saying any of these things.”

“James Cameron’s gonna be ringing me like, ‘Why are you telling them all that?’

The veteran actress continued, “The thing that was amazing about the edges of the tank was that it was an infinity tank, so there was constant water rushing, and you could hear the constant sound of water.”